Dr. Cotton served in the role of Deputy Nurse Executive for 15 months prior to her appointment to the ADPCS. She has worked for VHA since 2014. She has been a Registered Nurse for more than 25 years with a wealth of clinical experience in ICU and ED nursing. She holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Walden University. Dr Cotton published her doctoral project “Using a Decision Tree to Increase Nursing Knowledge of Palliative Care.” She contributes to the nursing profession as member of the Kansas State Nurses Association and serves as adjunct faculty in the school of nursing for Wichita State University. Dr. Cotton led the Robert J. Dole VAMC to its first Pathway to Excellence Designation in 2022. Dr. Cotton has led her team in achieving the lowest RN turnover rate and the highest nurse satisfaction since these metrics have been established.