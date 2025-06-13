An Army Veteran, Mr. Payne began his federal service with the active duty Army in 1999. He has served in a variety of Chief/Director, Human Resources and Chief Operating Officer appointments with his active duty and Army civilian service in Tikrit, Iraq; Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; United States Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach/Bamberg, Germany; USAG Vicenza, Italy; USAG Okinawa, Japan; Fort Drum, New York; Fort McPherson, Georgia; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. Payne was previously the deputy executive medical center director (SES) at the VA Boston Healthcare System in Boston, MA. He joined VA in 2016 as the associate director, human resources in VA’s Central Office of Community Care (Workforce Management). Shortly after, he was appointed the chief human resources officer at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, where he often served as acting associate medical center director. He was also the chief human resources officer at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System (San Antonio) before being appointed as the interim associate medical center director at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville, TN. Prior to his position with Boston VA, he was the associate medical center director at the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System in Biloxi, MS.

Mr. Payne holds a Master of Science in Psychology, a Bachelor of Science in Human Services Management and an Associate of Arts degree in Human Services Management. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. Mr. Payne has successfully completed the Senior Executive Service (SES) Assessment Program and is a graduate of VHAs Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a life member of the both the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Mr. Payne is an Eagle Scout and enjoys spending time with his family, watching college football (Go Dawgs), running, reading and golf.