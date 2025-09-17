Sameh F. Moawad MBChB, DO, FACOFP, FACHE was appointed as Robert J Dole Chief of Staff on August 30, 2021. Prior to this appointment, he demonstrated outstanding leadership as the Executive Physician and the Chief of Staff of Amarillo VAHCS since his official appointment as Chief of Staff in July 2018. During his tenure as Amarillo VAHCS Chief of Staff, he temporarily served as Amarillo VAHCS Interim Director. His previous position with Amarillo VAHCS was Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory care from 2016 to July 2018. With more than 25 years’ experience in health care, Dr. Moawad has been a distinguished Health Care Executive as the Executive Physician with both Veterans Health Administration and in the private sector, before he started his VA career, as the CEO and the CMO of a private corporation (Moawad Health Services, PC).

Dr. Moawad achieved a Fellow status and board certification with the American College of Healthcare Executives in June 2021, and he is a Diplomat and board certified in Family Medicine with the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

Sameh F. Moawad, MBChB, DO, FACOFP, FACHE has served on the national level as the Physician Liaison of the VHA Risk Management Advisory Council (CRM) since July 2017.

He also has served as the physician advisor to Risk Management Boot Camp for physician leaders since February 2018.

Dr. Moawad had Clinical Appointments and served as Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, then as Associate Professor of Family Medicine with Texas Tech University Health Science Center 2017-2021.

Dr. Moawad earned his first Medical Degree (MBChB) 1989-1995 from Alexandria University, Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria, Egypt. He also earned his second Medical Degree as a Doctor of Osteopathy and Surgery from 2003-2007 from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, of NYIT. Dr. Moawad completed a Family Medicine Residency with Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine/ Virginia Tech, BRMC. After that, Dr. Moawad had a Clinical Appointment with Edward Via Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine- Virginia Tech and served as Assistant Professor of Family Medicine.

Dr. Moawad completed Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) with the Class of 2018a through the VHA Healthcare Leadership Talent institute. Later, he completed a course on the Art of Successful Collaboration with The Center of Leadership Development – Office of Personal Management (OPM) in May 2021.