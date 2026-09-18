Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
“Good catch!” It’s something you hear quite often at baseball diamonds and football fields. But, did you know the term is also used in the healthcare industry?
At first, it seemed like just another appointment at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. But this visit in August would become a turning point for Vietnam-era Veteran Gary Smith, his wife, and the team of caregivers who treat him.
An amendment to House Bill 2274 in the Kansas Legislature authorizes the issuance of non-driver identification (ID) cards to homeless Veterans who may lack legal forms of documentation that verify their identity.
Christina Unrein, Nurse Manager at our community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) in Hutchinson, was recently presented with the prestigious DAISY Nurse Leader Award.
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has again reached the pinnacle of hospital quality, earning a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2026 Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report - marking the fourth straight year of top performance.
Nurses provide care at every stage of life—from birth through death—supporting wellness, managing acute and chronic illnesses, and providing palliative or end-of-life care.
Vigilance and dedication - and putting some trust in your gut instincts - can make all the difference in the world in crucial situations. Respiratory Therapist Pat Byrd’s unwavering commitment did just that for one Veteran.
April is Whole Health Month, a time to celebrate what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. After all, Whole Health about the person at the center of your health and wellness: You!
Stories of resilience and determination are seen every day—but few are as inspiring as that of Vietnam Veteran Lyndon Sizemore and his respiratory therapist, Tiffany Laveist.
Allen Owens, Surgeon for VFW Department of Kansas, visited on Friday, April 10, to recognize our staff for providing quality and compassionate care to the Veterans we serve.