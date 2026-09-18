Stories
VA Wichita health care top stories.
Nutrition and Food Service (NFS) Service Delivery Model: “Food Is Medicine” and “Food Connects Us”
Travis Helmstetler, Dole VA’s pest controller and contracting officer's representative (COR) for pest control, has recently earned the NPMA PRO Certified Credential from the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).
Veterans and employees alike can avoid the hassle of standing in line at the Drivers License Office and get their ID cards renewed right here at Dole VA. The event will run 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 7, in Building 61, Room 106B.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has started transitioning Veterans to a more modern, streamlined online login process to access benefit and health care services.
When Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina in September 2024, the nation’s supply of vital intravenous (IV) fluids was severely disrupted.
Snowfall blanketed the Dole VA campus Thursday, January 9, piling six inches of winter fluff on what has been the 12th snowiest January since 1888.
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a serious and preventable public health problem that affects millions of Americans.
Jennifer Farney was fast asleep on a flight to Pittsburgh to celebrate her grandmother’s 96th birthday, when suddenly she was awakened by an elbow poke from her husband sitting next to her.