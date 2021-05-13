Revolutionary Pacemaker comes to Dole VA

The Micra, a pacemaker that requires no incision to implant and has no leads, was installed in a Veteran at the Dole VA for the first time. The procedure was conducted by Cardiologist Dr. Freidy Eid.

Cardiologist Dr. Freidy Eid recently installed a state-of-the-art pacemaker in a Dole VA Veteran, and the tiny device is nothing less than amazing.

Unlike traditional pacemakers, the Medtronic Micra has no electrical leads and requires no incisions. Instead of being implanted into a pocket formed beneath the skin just below the collarbone, the Micra is inserted through the femoral vein in the patient’s leg and is attached to the muscle tissue of the heart with four tines that look similar to a grappling hook at the end of a rope used in the movies to climb walls.

Because there are no cumbersome leads or incisions, there are no bumps under the skin or chest scars, plus the incidence of device-related complications and infection is reduced dramatically.

“Infections with traditional pacemakers can happen,” Dr. Eid said, “especially if the insulation on the leads erodes or the wire breaks. Once any part of the system is infected, the whole thing must be removed. It can be serious.”

A few months after implantation of the cutting-edge Micra device, the heart muscle will grow around the pacemaker and secure it, much like a tree would grow around a fencepost or park bench over time.

The Micra is 93% smaller than conventional pacemakers — about the size of a vitamin capsule — yet contains everything necessary to control the rhythms of the patient’s heart for 13 years.

This new design has been used successfully across the country since 2016 and represents the state of the art in pacemaker technology.

“I’m proud our Veterans get the best treatments available, and the Micra is definitely at the forefront of medical technology,” Dr. Eid said.