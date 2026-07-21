Work with us
At the VA Wichita Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Hiring Fairs
VA’s world-class, patient-centered standard of care depends on compassionate, attentive providers and clinical specialists. Discover a career caring for our nation’s heroes at our Hiring Fairs.
Working for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in Wichita, you can expect to benefit from competitive salaries, regular increases, excellent staffing ratios, good work/life balance, great benefits, and working alongside staff dedicated to the VA mission of providing the highest quality of care to our Veterans.
Upcoming Hiring Fairs:
NONE SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Wichita Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our internships and fellowships page
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved
Doing business with VA Wichita Healthcare System
If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Wichita health care, please call Human Resources at 316-651-3625.