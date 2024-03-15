Physician Assistant Emergency Medicine Residency
The mission of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center (RJDVAMC) Physician Assistant Residency Program in Emergency Medicine is to graduate PAs who can demonstrate clinical expertise in emergency medicine, that demonstrate strong leadership skills, have high ethical values, cultural awareness, and the utmost professionalism for all patients, Veterans, and staff.
Overview
Training for the year-long residency occurs in a dynamic clinical and academic environment, to expose the residents to basic and advanced emergency care and treatment plans including hands on techniques. Training is provided in the Robert J. Dole VAMC ER, with the possibility of a rotation at Via Christi ER and Trauma Center, as well as VA outpatient clinics and hospital inpatient units. Under the mentorship of our outstanding faculty, the resident gains the confidence and experience necessary to practice in a wide range of clinical settings. At the end of the residency, graduates will have the 150 hours of Category I CME focused on emergency medicine as well has 2,080 of the 3000 required hours of experience working as a PA in the ER to sit for the Emergency Medicine CAQ.
Objectives
The overriding goal of the program is to provide additional education in emergency medicine to assure that our PA residents will, by completion of the residency, exhibit competency in the following six areas: Patient Care, Medical Knowledge, Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Professionalism and Systems-Based Practice through increased mastery of knowledge, skills and attitudes required to function as a ER provider within the VA or outside facilities.
Educational Components
- PA Residency didactic lecture series
- Service-based specialty lecture content
- Grand Rounds
- Various conferences
- Faculty mentorship and supervision in clinical setting
- Required Emergency Medicine CME 150 hours
Residents will complete clinical rotations with Emergency Medicine as well as various inpatient and outpatient rotations.
- Emergency Medicine at the RJDVAMC
- Urgent Care Clinic at the RJDVAMC
- Primary Care Clinic at the RJDVAMC
- Specialty Care Clinic at the RJDVAMC
- Emergency Medicine at Via Christi ER and Level One Trauma Center (possible depending on OAA approval)
Benefits
- Generous stipend: $78,777 for 2024-2025
- Vacation time, sick leave
- Eligible for health, vision, dental and life insurance
- Liability coverage
- Potential for Education Debt Reduction Program if hired for a permanent position following completion of the Residency Program
Admission Requirements
Qualified applicants must have each of the following by the time of application:
- Graduated or anticipated graduation from an ARC-PA accredited PA Program • Certification by NCCPA or eligible to sit for exam • US citizenship
Required documents include: transcripts from PA program and any graduate-level programs, documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility, two letters of recommendation, personal statement. Competitive applicants will be interviewed. *If accepted, students must graduate and receive board certification before beginning residency.
Post-Graduate Physician Assistant ER Residency Program Brochure and PA Residency Applications are available for download below.
Please contact:
Heather Bloomer, PA-C, Lead PA, PA ER Residency Director
Physician Assistant Residency in Emergency Medicine
Robert J. Dole Veterans Affairs Medical Center
5500 E. Kellogg
Building 3, Rm 217
Wichita, KS 67218
Tel:316-685-2221, ext. 53884
Email: Heather.bloomer@va.gov
Key Faculty
Heather Bloomer, PA-C, Lead PA, Residency Training Director
Jose Cepeda, MD, Residency Medical Director
Syed Raffi, MD, Designated Education Officer