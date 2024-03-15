Physician Assistant Emergency Medicine Residency

Admission Requirements

Qualified applicants must have each of the following by the time of application:

Graduated or anticipated graduation from an ARC-PA accredited PA Program • Certification by NCCPA or eligible to sit for exam • US citizenship

Required documents include: transcripts from PA program and any graduate-level programs, documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility, two letters of recommendation, personal statement. Competitive applicants will be interviewed. *If accepted, students must graduate and receive board certification before beginning residency.

Post-Graduate Physician Assistant ER Residency Program Brochure and PA Residency Applications are available for download below.