VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)

Why Wichita?

The largest city in the state of Kansas, Wichita offers many areas of interest, including museums, music theatres and restaurants. We are known for our amazing zoos (we have 2!) and Botanica. Take a walk along the Arkansas river and check out the unique art along the way. Our downtown area is growing with many new apartments, parks, and breweries to discover.

If you like sports, check out the Wichita Wind Surge, Wichita Thunder, Wichita Force, and the Wichita State University basketball team! Interested in checking out a concert? Wichita offers both a large venue with INTRUST Bank Arena and smaller venues downtown for musical entertainment. Wichita has all the amenities of a large city with the feel of a small town, including low cost of living and short commute times. Come check us out!

You can watch other videos about Wichita's features and amenities at Visit Wichita's YouTube Page.