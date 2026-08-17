Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Robert J. Dole VA Healthcare depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the healthcare system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.

To inquire about volunteer opportunities, contact Brad Gifford or Thomas Britton at .

To make a donation to Dole VA's Center for Development & Civic Engagement, please submit a VA Heartland Network: VISN 15 Donation Form at .