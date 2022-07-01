Wichita Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss any questions you might have. Please call 316-265-0889 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We’re currently offering in-person appointments, telephone appointments, and virtual appointments.

Making an appointment

After your initial contact with us, we’ll schedule an appointment for you to meet with the Vet Center Director. Our director will discuss your needs and concerns with you. We will then schedule your first appointment with a counselor within 2 to 10 business days.

Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.