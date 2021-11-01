Locations

Main location

Wichita Vet Center Address 393 N McLean Blvd Wichita, KS 67203 Directions on Google Maps Phone 316-265-0889 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Wichita Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Wichita Vet Center - Dodge City Located at Dodge City VA Clinic 2201 Summerlon Circle Dodge City, KS 67801-2985 Directions on Google Maps Phone 316-265-0889 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Wichita Mobile Vet Center Phone 316-265-0889

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.