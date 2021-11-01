 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Wichita Vet Center

Address

393 N McLean Blvd
Wichita, KS 67203

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Wichita Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Wichita Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Wichita Vet Center - Dodge City

Located at

Dodge City VA Clinic
2201 Summerlon Circle
Dodge City, KS 67801-2985

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Wichita Vet Center Community Access Point located at the VA Community Outpatient Clinic, Dodge City Kansas. Signage located at the main entrance of the VA Clinic.

Wichita Mobile Vet Center

Phone

In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The MVC is located at Wreaths Across America at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Supporting one of 2,500 coordinated wreath laying ceremony across the United States, at sea and abroad.

