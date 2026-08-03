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VA Wilkes-Barre health care

At the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0030

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Photo out front of Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Wilkes-Barre health care

Stories

What is cyclospora? Cyclospora is a tiny parasite that can make you sick. It causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. You may get cyclosporiasis by ingesting food or water with the parasite.

Graphic of magnifying glass over bowl of salad with text "Cyclosporiasis: What You Need To Know"

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