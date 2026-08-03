VA Wilkes-Barre health care
At the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0030
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Stories
What is cyclospora? Cyclospora is a tiny parasite that can make you sick. It causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. You may get cyclosporiasis by ingesting food or water with the parasite.