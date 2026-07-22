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About us

At the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of you and your family every day.

About the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System

Wilkes-Barre health care provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations: the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (hospital) and 7 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Wilkes-Barre health care location offers, visit the Wilkes-Barre health care page

Wilkes-Barre health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network. Our catchment area includes a medical centers in Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; and 8 outpatient clinics serving 18 counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga county in New York .

Research and development

Wilkes-Barre VA research and development

Teaching and learning

The VA Wilkes-Barre Medical Center is a leading teaching hospital in the area. We have academic partnerships with: 

  • The Commonwealth Medical College
  • Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education
  • Geisinger Health System
  • Wyoming Valley Family Medicine Residence Program
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network (medical residency affiliation with Allentown Community-Based Outpatient Clinic)
  • Salus University (Pennsylvania College of Optometry)

We also support active affiliations with colleges, universities, and schools of allied health, which include Veterans Health Administration (VHA) affiliations in:

  • Administrative assistant
  • Art therapy
  • Audiology
  • Biomedical engineering
  • Biomedical equipment technology
  • Communications
  • Dental assistant
  • Dental hygienist
  • Diagnostic medical sonography
  • Emergency medical services
  • Exercise science and athletics
  • Health care technician
  • Health information technology business
  • Insurance billing specialist
  • Laboratory assistant
  • Medical assistants
  • Medical imaging
  • Medical office assistant
  • Medical transcriptionist
  • Mental health counseling
  • Nursing (all areas)
  • Nutrition and dietetics
  • Occupational therapy
  • Optometry
  • Pharmacy
  • Pharmacy technician
  • Phlebotomy (blood work) technician
  • Physical therapy
  • Physician assistants
  • Psychology
  • Recreation and leisure services management
  • Respiratory therapy
  • Social work
  • Surgical technician
  • Visual science

Fast facts

  • In 2024, we served 39,899 Veterans in our 19-county service area (18 counties in Pennsylvania, and Tioga County in New York), and we had 433,173 outpatient visits.
  • We had 1,630 full-time employees, including 415 nursing staff and 123 physicians in 2024.
  • About 16% of our employees are Veterans.
  • Our annual operating budget is about $586 million.
  • We have 147 operating beds: 67 hospital beds (including 29 inpatient care, 12 inpatient mental health, and 4 surgical beds), 80 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 10 beds in our substance abuse residential rehabilitation program.
  • Our Connected Care program uses virtual technology to give you and other Veterans more convenient access to high-quality health services. In 2024, WBVAMC had 54,244 Telehealth episodes of care and 18,083 Clinical Video Telehealth episodes of care.

Accreditation 

Wilkes-Barre health care has received accreditation from: 

  • The Joint Commission—for Hospital, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Behavioral Health
  • Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)
  • College of American Pathologists
  • American Association of Blood Banks
  • Food and Drug Administration—for the Blood Bank
  • Nuclear Regulatory Commission—for the Radiation Safety Program
  • Pennsylvania Medical Society Commission on Continuing Medical Education
  • American Diabetic Association—for Diabetic Education
  • American College of Surgeons—for the Commission on Cancer
  • American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Metabolic and Bariatric Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP)
  • American Dental Association—for its General Practice Residency Program
  • American Society of Health System Pharmacists
  • Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs
  • Accreditation Council on Optometric Education—for its Optometric Residency Program

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

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