About the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System

Wilkes-Barre health care provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations: the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (hospital) and 7 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Wilkes-Barre health care location offers, visit the Wilkes-Barre health care page.

Wilkes-Barre health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network. Our catchment area includes a medical centers in Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; and 8 outpatient clinics serving 18 counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga county in New York .

Research and development

Wilkes-Barre VA research and development

Teaching and learning

The VA Wilkes-Barre Medical Center is a leading teaching hospital in the area. We have academic partnerships with:

The Commonwealth Medical College

Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education

Geisinger Health System

Wyoming Valley Family Medicine Residence Program

Drexel University College of Medicine

St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network (medical residency affiliation with Allentown Community-Based Outpatient Clinic)

Salus University (Pennsylvania College of Optometry)

We also support active affiliations with colleges, universities, and schools of allied health, which include Veterans Health Administration (VHA) affiliations in:

Administrative assistant

Art therapy

Audiology

Biomedical engineering

Biomedical equipment technology

Communications

Dental assistant

Dental hygienist

Diagnostic medical sonography

Emergency medical services

Exercise science and athletics

Health care technician

Health information technology business

Insurance billing specialist

Laboratory assistant

Medical assistants

Medical imaging

Medical office assistant

Medical transcriptionist

Mental health counseling

Nursing (all areas)

Nutrition and dietetics

Occupational therapy

Optometry

Pharmacy

Pharmacy technician

Phlebotomy (blood work) technician

Physical therapy

Physician assistants

Psychology

Recreation and leisure services management

Respiratory therapy

Social work

Surgical technician

Visual science

Fast facts

In 2024, we served 39,899 Veterans in our 19-county service area (18 counties in Pennsylvania, and Tioga County in New York), and we had 433,173 outpatient visits.

We had 1,630 full-time employees, including 415 nursing staff and 123 physicians in 2024.

About 16% of our employees are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is about $586 million.

We have 147 operating beds: 67 hospital beds (including 29 inpatient care, 12 inpatient mental health, and 4 surgical beds), 80 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 10 beds in our substance abuse residential rehabilitation program.

Our Connected Care program uses virtual technology to give you and other Veterans more convenient access to high-quality health services. In 2024, WBVAMC had 54,244 Telehealth episodes of care and 18,083 Clinical Video Telehealth episodes of care.

Accreditation

Wilkes-Barre health care has received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission—for Hospital, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Behavioral Health

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

College of American Pathologists

American Association of Blood Banks

Food and Drug Administration—for the Blood Bank

Nuclear Regulatory Commission—for the Radiation Safety Program

Pennsylvania Medical Society Commission on Continuing Medical Education

American Diabetic Association—for Diabetic Education

American College of Surgeons—for the Commission on Cancer

American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Metabolic and Bariatric Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP)

American Dental Association—for its General Practice Residency Program

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education—for its Optometric Residency Program

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports