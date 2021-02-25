About the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System

Wilkes-Barre health care provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations: the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (hospital) and 7 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Wilkes-Barre health care location offers, visit the Wilkes-Barre health care page.

Wilkes-Barre health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re a top-ranked, innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Learn more about VISN 4.

Research and development

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

The VA Wilkes-Barre Medical Center is a leading teaching hospital in the area. We have academic partnerships with:

The Commonwealth Medical College

Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education

Geisinger Health System

Wyoming Valley Family Medicine Residence Program

Drexel University College of Medicine

St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network (medical residency affiliation with Allentown Community-Based Outpatient Clinic)

Salus University (Pennsylvania College of Optometry)

We also support active affiliations with colleges, universities, and schools of allied health, which include Veterans Health Administration (VHA) affiliations in:

Administrative assistant

Art therapy

Audiology

Biomedical engineering

Biomedical equipment technology

Communications

Dental assistant

Dental hygienist

Diagnostic medical sonography

Emergency medical services

Exercise science and athletics

Health care technician

Health information technology business

Insurance billing specialist

Laboratory assistant

Medical assistants

Medical imaging

Medical office assistant

Medical transcriptionist

Mental health counseling

Nursing (all areas)

Nutrition and dietetics

Occupational therapy

Optometry

Pharmacy

Pharmacy technician

Phlebotomy (blood work) technician

Physical therapy

Physician assistants

Psychology

Recreation and leisure services management

Respiratory therapy

Social work

Surgical technician

Visual science

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 38,562 Veterans in our 19-county service area (18 counties in Pennsylvania, and Tioga County in New York), and we had 414,544 outpatient visits.

We had 1,360 full-time employees, including 228 nursing staff and 101 physicians in 2018.

About 18% of our employees are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is about $255 million.

We have 173 operating beds: 58 hospital beds (including 30 inpatient care, 24 inpatient mental health, and 4 surgical beds), 105 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 10 beds in our substance abuse residential rehabilitation program.

Our Connected Care program uses virtual technology to give you and other Veterans more convenient access to high-quality health services. In 2018, we served 5,244 Veterans through 10,512 Telehealth and 4,341 Telemental health care visits. We also served 1,213 Veterans through e-consult, and 5,616 used secure messaging to communicate with our staff.

Accreditation

Wilkes-Barre health care has received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission—for Hospital, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Behavioral Health

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

College of American Pathologists

American Association of Blood Banks

Food and Drug Administration—for the Blood Bank

Nuclear Regulatory Commission—for the Radiation Safety Program

Pennsylvania Medical Society Commission on Continuing Medical Education

American Diabetic Association—for Diabetic Education

American College of Surgeons—for the Commission on Cancer

American Dental Association—for its General Practice Residency Program

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education—for its Optometric Residency Program

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports