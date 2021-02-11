Mission and vision
Honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Our vision
VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.
Who we serve
For over 50 years, VAMC Wilkes-Barre has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your health care needs in any way we can.