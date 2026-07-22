Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Wilkes-Barre health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Wilkes-Barre health care.
Mailing address
VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System
1111 East End Blvd.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0026
Main phone numbers
Local: 570-824-3521
Toll Free: 877-928-2621
To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
Audiology and speech
570-824-3521, ext. 27709
Dental/oral surgery
570-824-3521, ext. 27231
Drug or Alcohol Evaluation & Treatment
Phone:
G – M
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
570-824-3521, ext. 27464
Mental Health Clinic
Map of Wilkes-Barre campus
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27737
MOVE! Weight Management
570-824-3521, ext. 27817
N – Z
Nutrition, food, and dietary
570-824-3521, ext. 27694
Ophthalmology
570-824-3521, ext. 27849
Optometry
570-824-3521, ext. 27849
Orthopedics
570-824-3521, ext. 27963
Palliative and hospice care
570-824-3521, ext. 27697
Radiation/oncology
570-824-3521, ext. 27452
Radiology
570-824-3521, ext. 27489
Smoking and tobacco cessation
570-824-3521, ext. 27760
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
570-824-3521, ext. 27697
Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
Map of Wilkes-Barre campus
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 25452
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Wilkes-Barre Health System.
Phone: 570-830-7042
Email: William.Klaips@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 570-824-3521 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Wilkes-Barre
Email: VHAV04FOIAWBP@va.gov
Mail:
VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System
Release of Information
1111 East End Blvd.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0026
For questions about your request to VA Wilkes-Barre
Phone: 570-824-3521
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Notice of privacy practices
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAWBP Web Team@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181