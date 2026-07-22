Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Clinical contact center

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Wilkes-Barre health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

 

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Wilkes-Barre health care.

Mailing address

VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System
1111 East End Blvd.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0026

Main phone numbers

Local: 570-824-3521
Toll Free: 877-928-2621

To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

A – F

Audiology and speech
570-824-3521, ext. 27709
    
Dental/oral surgery
570-824-3521, ext. 27231

Drug or Alcohol Evaluation & Treatment

Phone:

G – M

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
570-824-3521, ext. 27464

Mental Health Clinic
Map of Wilkes-Barre campus
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27737
    
MOVE! Weight Management
570-824-3521, ext. 27817

N – Z

Nutrition, food, and dietary
570-824-3521, ext. 27694

Ophthalmology 
570-824-3521, ext. 27849

Optometry
570-824-3521, ext. 27849

Orthopedics
570-824-3521, ext. 27963

Palliative and hospice care
570-824-3521, ext. 27697

Radiation/oncology
570-824-3521, ext. 27452

Radiology
570-824-3521, ext. 27489

Smoking and tobacco cessation
570-824-3521, ext. 27760

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
570-824-3521, ext. 27697

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
Map of Wilkes-Barre campus
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 25452

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Wilkes-Barre Health System.

Phone: 570-830-7042
Email: William.Klaips@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 570-824-3521 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Wilkes-Barre

Email: VHAV04FOIAWBP@va.gov

Mail:

VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System
Release of Information
1111 East End Blvd.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0026

For questions about your request to VA Wilkes-Barre

Phone: 570-824-3521

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Notice of privacy practices

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAWBP Web Team@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: 