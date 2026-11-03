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DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from Wilkes-Barre VA health care facilities, PA to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans from 26 different counties throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Pennsylvania DAV van contact information

Allegheny County

Phone number: 412-360-6957
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Thursday and Friday (1st and 3rd); Appointments beginning at 9 a.m. up to appointments beginning at 2 p.m. except Wednesday

Armstrong County

Phone number: 724-545-9016
Location: Meckling-Shakely Veterans Center

Beaver County

Phone number: 724-770-4450
Hours: Monday and Wednesday – Butler VA Medical Center; Tuesday and Thursday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

Bradford/McKean County

Phone number: 814-460-2327

Butler County

Phone number: 724-477-5010

Clearfield County

Phone number: 814-765-2642 ext.3008

Crawford County (Meadville)

Phone number: 814-337-6077

Erie County

Phone number: 814-860-2095
Hours: Monday through Friday

Greene County (Waynesburg)

Phone number: 724-852-5275

Indiana County

Phone number: 724-465-3815

Lawrence County

Phone number: 724-656-6868

Mercer County

Phone number: 724-346-1579, ext. 3229

Somerset County

Phone number: 814-445-1551
Hours: Tuesday through Friday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System; Monday – James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA

Washington County

Phone number: 800-331-5058
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday – the western part of the county; ask for DAV van. Thursday and Friday – the Mon Valley part of the county; ask for DAV van.

Warren County

Phone number: 814-723-3100

Westmoreland County

Phone number: 724-830-3532
Hours: Monday through Friday

Venago County (Franklin)

Phone number: 814-337-6077

Additional Pennsylvania DAV van contact information

Blair County

Phone number: 814-940-7821

Bedford County

Phone number: 814-623-4848

Cambria County

Phone number: 814-943-8164 ext.5075

Centre County

Phone number: 814-355-6812

Clinton County

Phone number: 570-893-4339

Elk/Cameron (rides for vets)

Phone number: 814-772-2783

Huntington County

Phone number: 814-643-4202

Indiana County

Phone number: 724-465-3815

Jefferson County

Phone number: 814-849-1529

Mifflin County

Phone number: 717-248-6421

Somerset County

Phone number: 814-445-1551

Ohio DAV van contact information

Belmont County (St. Clairsville)

Phone number: 740-325-1042
Hours: Monday through Thursday – 2 vans; Friday – 1 van

Harrison County (Cadiz)

Phone number: 740-942-8441
Hours: Monday through Friday, as needed

Jefferson County (Steubenville)

Phone number: 740-283-8571
Hours: Monday through Friday

Monroe County

Phone number: 740-213-0058
Hours: Monday through Friday, as needed

West Virginia DAV van contact information

Brooke & Hancock Counties

Phone number: 304-527–3410
Hours: Monday through Friday
Location: Brook County Senior Center

Marshall & Ohio Counties (Wheeling)

Phone number: 304-232–0587
Hours: Monday through Friday
Location: Wheeling Veterans Center

New York DAV van contact information

Chautauqua, NY

Phone numbers: 716-672-9883 or 716-792-9462

Erie County (Erie, PA)

Phone number: 814-860-2095
Hours: Monday through Friday

Crawford County (Meadville, PA)

Phone numbers: 814-337-6077

Other Veteran shuttle services

Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.

Pennsylvania shuttle services

VA Transportation Dispatch (Wheelchair Vans)

Phone number: 412-822–1635

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA

Phone number: 814-940–7838
Hours: VA shuttle to Pittsburgh; 2 buses Monday through Friday

Butler VA Medical Center

Phone number: 724-287–4781
Hours: 2 buses Monday through Friday

Mercer County Community Transit

Phone number: 724-981–6222

Erie VA Medical Center

Phone number: 800-274–8387

Fayette County (Uniontown)

Phone number: 724-430–1299
Hours: 2 buses Monday through Friday

Holidaysburg Veterans Home

Phone number: 814-696–5221

Johnstown, PA

Phone number: 814-539–3863

Ohio shuttle services

Washington County (Marietta)

Phone number: 740-568–9009

West Virginia shuttle services

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg

Phone number: 304-623–3461, ext. 3221
Hours: 2 vans Monday through Thursday; 1 van on Friday

Local transportation options

Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)

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