DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from Wilkes-Barre VA health care facilities, PA to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.
These vans transport Veterans from 26 different counties throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
|Allegheny County
|412-360-6957
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Thursday and Friday (1st and 3rd); Appointments beginning at 9 a.m. up to appointments beginning at 2 p.m. except Wednesday
|Armstrong County
|724-545-9016
|Meckling-Shakely Veterans Center
|Beaver County
|724-770-4450
|Monday and Wednesday – Butler VA Medical Center; Tuesday and Thursday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
|Bradford/McKean County
|Phone number
|Hours and location information
|Butler County
|724-477-5010
|Clearfield County
|814-765-2642, ext. 3008
|Crawford County (Meadville)
|814-337-6077
|Erie County
|814-860-2095
|Monday through Friday
|Greene County (Waynesburg)
|724-852-5275
|Indiana County
|724-465-3815
|Lawrence County
|724-656-6868
|Mercer County
|724-346-1579 , ext. 3229
|Somerset County
|814-445-1551
|Tuesday through Friday – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System; Monday – James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA
|Washington County
|1-800-331-5058
|Tuesday and Wednesday – the western part of the county; ask for DAV van. Thursday and Friday – the Mon Valley part of the county; ask for DAV van.
|Warren County
|814-723-3100
|Westmoreland County
|724-830-3532
|Monday through Friday
|Venago County (Franklin)
|814-337-6077
|Blair County
|814-940-7821
|Bedford County
|814-623-4848
|Cambria County
|814-943-8164, ext.5075
|Centre County
|814-355-6812
|Clinton County
|570-893-4339
|Elk/Cameron (rides for vets)
|814-772-2783
|Huntington County
|814-643-4202
|Indiana County
|724-465-3815
|Jefferson County
|814-849-1529
|Mifflin County
|717-248-6421
|Somerset County
|814-445-1551
|Belmont County (St. Clairsville)
|740-325-1042
|Monday through Thursday – 2 vans; Friday – 1 van
|Harrison County (Cadiz)
|740-942-8441
|Monday through Friday, as needed
|Jefferson County (Steubenville)
|740-283-8571
|Monday through Friday
|Monroe County
|740-213-0058
|Monday through Friday, as needed
|Brooke & Hancock Counties
|304-527–3410
|Monday through Friday; Brook County Senior Center
|Marshall & Ohio Counties (Wheeling)
|304-232–0587
|Monday through Friday; Wheeling Veterans Center
|Chautauqua, NY
|716-672-9883 or 716-792-9462
|Erie County (Erie, PA)
|814-860-2095
|Monday through Friday
|Crawford County (Meadville, PA)
|814-337-6077
Other Veteran shuttle services
Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.
|VA Transportation Dispatch (Wheelchair Vans)
|412-822–1635
|James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Altoona, PA
|814-940–7838
|VA shuttle to Pittsburgh; 2 buses Monday through Friday
|Butler VA Medical Center
|724-287–4781
|2 buses Monday through Friday
|Mercer County Community Transit
|724-981–6222
|Erie VA Medical Center
|800-274–8387
|Fayette County (Uniontown)
|724-430–1299
|2 buses Monday through Friday
|Holidaysburg Veterans Home
|814-696–5221
|Johnstown, PA
|814-539–3863
|Washington County (Marietta)
|740-568–9009
|Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg
|304-623–3461, ext. 3221
|2 vans Monday through Thursday; 1 van on Friday
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)