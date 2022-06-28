Through a Hero’s Eyes Veteran Art Gallery

Through a Hero’s Eyes Veteran Art Gallery is located on the ground level of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

For more information, please email VHAWBPArts&Humanities@va.gov or contact Amie O'Malia, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, at 570-830-7022.

When: Applications due by Friday, July 29, 2022

Where: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Cost: Free

Content: Through a Hero’s Eyes Veteran Art Gallery is located on the ground level of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and is currently accepting artwork to be showcased from August-December 2022. Veterans receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (WBVAMC), one of Wilkes-Barre VA’s Community Based Outpatient Clinics, the Scranton Vet Center, or the Williamsport Vet Center are eligible to submit an application.

All artwork being displayed in the art gallery must be created by Veterans. Acceptable artwork can be paintings (acrylic, oil, watercolors, etc.), drawings (color, monochromatic, charcoal, etc.), photography (color, black and white, digital art, etc.) and other mediums that meet the size requirements of 16inch x 20inch or 11inch x 14inch and no larger than 1/2 inch thick. The art gallery has the ability to support 32 pieces (vertical and horizontal) of artwork.

To submit a completed application, please email VHAWBPArts&Humanities@va.gov.

For more information, please email VHAWBPArts&Humanities@va.gov or contact Amie O’Malia, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, at (570) 830-7022.