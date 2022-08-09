14th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Veterans can apply for entry into the 14th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition
When:
Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm ET
Where:
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
- Virtual Competition
Cost:
Free
To Apply:
Art Application-2022
https://assets.adobe.com/public/9297140c-4bee-48b2-5c4e-d988f9e9410b
Creative Writing Application-2022
https://assets.adobe.com/public/38a80615-4f8c-4eb8-4df2-f3fd14ef65f9
2022-Local Creative Arts Handbook
https://assets.adobe.com/public/f020ee12-d302-4a75-6d53-cbe0a715fa4d
Are you a Veteran that enjoys being creative? Then show off your talents at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center’s 14th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition! All first place category winners will be entered into the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition where their submissions will be judged against Veterans from all over the nation. This year’s local competition will focus on the art and creative writing divisions.
Applications and Visual Art/Creative Writing entries are due by Friday, September 9, 2022 by 4pm. To request an application by mail or for more information, please email VHAWBPArts&Humanities@va.gov or contact Amie O’Malia, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, at (570) 830-7022.
