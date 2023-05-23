15th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition
When:
Mon. May 22, 2023, 10:20 am – 11:59 pm ET
Where:
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Building 1, 1st floor, CDCE Office
Cost:
Free
When: Applications and entries are due by Friday, September 1, 2023.
Where: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center – Virtual Competition
Content: All talented Veterans receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (WBVAMC), Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinics or local Vet Centers are encouraged to participate in the 15th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Nationwide VA uses the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. Each year, Veterans treated at VA medical centers compete in a local creative arts contest. The local competition includes over 100 categories pertaining to all aspects of art, music, dance, drama and creative writing. The competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through arts therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.
Download the handbook here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/ae242534-40f7-45f2-4550-75843c28a145
Download the art application here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/095033d8-2e86-4cab-5fd7-7ed77441ce8b
Download the creative writing application here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/fdd3717d-2481-4431-6fa9-fa477af9c4cb
Download the dance application here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/c25a2780-36f5-45e1-4120-4f4fdd94c9f7
Download the drama writing application here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/861f6825-f428-4f9f-52fd-5c7310cc5ac9
Download the music application here:
https://assets.adobe.com/public/45a64601-33a8-4077-4ecf-f1197e8dd931
To submit a completed application, please email vhawbpcreativearts@va.gov.
For more information, please contact: Kristie Kendrick, Recreation Therapist (570) 824-3521 x27429
Amie O’Malia, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (570) 830-7022
