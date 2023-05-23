Skip to Content
15th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition

2023 NVCA Competition Graphic Now Open

When:

Mon. May 22, 2023, 10:20 am – 11:59 pm ET

Where:

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Building 1, 1st floor, CDCE Office

Cost:

Free

When: Applications and entries are due by Friday, September 1, 2023.

Where: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center – Virtual Competition

Content:  All talented Veterans receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (WBVAMC), Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinics or local Vet Centers are encouraged to participate in the 15th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Nationwide VA uses the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.  Each year, Veterans treated at VA medical centers compete in a local creative arts contest. The local competition includes over 100 categories pertaining to all aspects of art, music, dance, drama and creative writing.  The competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through arts therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.

 

Download the handbook here: 

https://assets.adobe.com/public/ae242534-40f7-45f2-4550-75843c28a145

Download the art application here: 

https://assets.adobe.com/public/095033d8-2e86-4cab-5fd7-7ed77441ce8b

Download the creative writing application here: 

https://assets.adobe.com/public/fdd3717d-2481-4431-6fa9-fa477af9c4cb

Download the dance application here: 

https://assets.adobe.com/public/c25a2780-36f5-45e1-4120-4f4fdd94c9f7

Download the drama writing application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/861f6825-f428-4f9f-52fd-5c7310cc5ac9

Download the music application here: 

https://assets.adobe.com/public/45a64601-33a8-4077-4ecf-f1197e8dd931

 

To submit a completed application, please email vhawbpcreativearts@va.gov.

For more information, please contact: Kristie Kendrick, Recreation Therapist (570) 824-3521 x27429

Amie O’Malia, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (570) 830-7022

Email: vhawbpcreativearts@va.gov

Last updated: