Sayre VA Clinic to Host Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event on April 24

Sayre VA Clinic to Host Community TH & Enrollment Event

When: Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 6:09 pm – 7:09 am ET Where: Lobby 1537 North Elmira Street Sayre, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Sayre VA Clinic Cost: Free





What: Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre will hold a Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in our Sayre VA Clinic on April 24th.

The Event will provide Veterans, family members and the public feedback on VA operations and give them a chance to ask questions about recent expanded benefits through the PACT Act.

Staff will also be on hand throughout the Community Town Hall to assist Veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment.

Who: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Leadership and other VA representatives

When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 5:00 PM

Where: Sayre VA Clinic, 1537 North Elmira Street, Sayre, PA 18840

Background:

The meetings are intended to provide local Veterans an open forum and for VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries as a step toward improvement and to rebuild trust among Veterans.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied for VA health care or was at one time deemed ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process in determining current eligibility.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to John.Baloga@va.gov