Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event - Allentown, PA

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: 3110 Hamilton Boulevard Allentown, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Allentown VA Clinic Cost: Free





Allentown VA Clinic to Host Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event on May 22

What:

Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre will hold a Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in our Allentown VA Clinic on May 22nd.

The Event will provide Veterans, family members and the public feedback on VA operations and give them a chance to ask questions about recent expanded benefits through the PACT Act.

Staff will also be on hand throughout the Community Town Hall to assist Veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment.

Who: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Leadership and other VA representatives

When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 5:00 PM

Where: Allentown VA Clinic, 3110 Hamilton Blvd. Allentown, PA 18103

Background:

The meetings are intended to provide local Veterans an open forum and for VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries as a step toward improvement and to rebuild trust among Veterans.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied for VA health care or was at one time deemed ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process in determining current eligibility.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to John.Baloga@va.gov