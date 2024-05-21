16th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Completed applications and entries are due by Friday, August 2, 2024. Each year, Veterans treated at VA medical centers can compete in the Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition which includes over 100 categories pertaining to all aspects of art, music, dance, drama and creative writing. The competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through creative arts therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.

When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET Where: Main, 2nd Floor Recreation Room 1111 East End Boulevard Wilkes-Barre, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Cost: Free





16th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition

When: Completed applications and entries are due by Friday, August 2, 2024

In-person competition is Thursday, August 29, 2024 from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Where: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

2nd Floor Recreation Room

1111 East End Blvd

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711

All talented Veterans receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (WBVAMC), Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinics or local Vet Centers are encouraged to participate in the 16th Annual Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Across the nation, VA uses creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Each year, Veterans treated at VA medical centers can compete in the Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition which includes over 100 categories pertaining to all aspects of art, music, dance, drama and creative writing. The competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through creative arts therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.

For more information, please contact:

Kristie Kendrick, Recreation Therapist (570) 824-3521 x27429

Email: kristie.kendrick@va.gov

2024 Local Competition Handbook

https://assets.adobe.com/public/577b4e21-9799-4ce8-77f6-efc8461ebf72

Download the art division handbook and application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/2a360e2e-2e46-4e1b-5d20-6c6f735fa641

Download the creative writing handbook and application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/5767a509-0353-4d14-68c5-c8e554c6fcce

Download the dance handbook and application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/3d931165-0a44-42e7-450a-0841791d68bb

Download the drama handbook and application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/2f6cf165-14cc-43aa-7174-20608e4e0467

Download the music handbook and application here:

https://assets.adobe.com/public/77ae4b6a-90ba-4701-45ec-8e80e9ae7655

To submit a completed application, please email kristie.kendrick@va.gov.