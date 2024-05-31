Summer VetFest - Northern Tier Veterans Group, Veteran's Appreciation Day When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Monroe Hose Company 8958 Burlington Turnpike Monroeton, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Monroe Hose Company Cost: Free





Northern Tier Veterans Groups Summer Picnic (VetFest). Veteran's Appreciation Day, Saturday, June 8, 2024, 12 Noon -4 pm at the Monroe Hose Co., 8958 Burlington Turnpike, Monroeton, PA.

Wilkes-Barre VA Staff will be on hand throughout the day to answer PACT act questions and to assist Veterans in signing up for VA Healthcare.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

If you’re a Veteran who has never applied for VA health care or was at one time deemed ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process in determining current eligibility.