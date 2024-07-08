The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to Hold Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Bloomsburg on July 24th.

Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Bloomsburg, PA on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Columbia County VA Clinic conference room 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Columbia County Mall Bloomsburg, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Columbia County VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to Hold Community Town Hall & Enrollment Event in Bloomsburg, PA on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM at the Columbia County VA Clinic, 225 Columbia County Mall Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.

Community Town Hall Starts at 5:00 PM. VA Health Care Enrollment Assistance will be available throughout the Event. Veterans, Family Members, Community Stakeholders and the public are invited to attend a Community Town Hall and open forum discussion with Medical Center Leadership.

VA Healthcare eligibility criteria changes over time and has expanded recently with the changes to the PACT Act. VA is making all Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. If you’re a Veteran who has never applied or was at one time ineligible, this is a great opportunity to start the process to determine eligibility for VA Healthcare benefits that you may be entitled to.

Other VA events