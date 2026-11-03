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Caregiver support

VA Wilkes-Barre health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Christine Parsons LCSW

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Wilkes-Barre health care

Phone:

Email: Christine.Parsons3@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Wilkes-Barre caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Wilkes-Barre region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • Lifeline to help caregivers “keep their head above water.” Stroke onset is very sudden and new caregivers are not always prepared for this new role. The caregiver may be overwhelmed and feel like the person who needs to be rescued.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

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