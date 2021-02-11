Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Wilkes-Barre health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Crystal Arcarese LCSW
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27742
Email: crystal.arcarese@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Wilkes-Barre homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care