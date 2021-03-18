Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Wilkes-Barre health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. Service level patient advocates are also available at all Wilkes-Barre VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Connect with a patient advocate
Nicole L. Gillen
Patient Advocate
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Phone: 570-824-3521, ext. 27604
Email: Nicole.Gillen@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights