Main locations

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0030
Main phone: 570-824-3521
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x27738
Health clinic locations

Allentown VA Clinic

3110 Hamilton Boulevard
Allentown, PA 18103-3630
Main phone: 610-776-4304
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x34329
Columbia County VA Clinic

225 Columbia Mall Drive, Columbia County Mall
Bloomsburg, PA 17815-8304
Main phone: 570-316-4116
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x27737
Northampton County VA Clinic

701 Slate Belt Boulevard, Phoebe Center
Bangor, PA 18013-9341
Main phone: 610-599-0127
Sayre VA Clinic

1537 North Elmira Street
Sayre, PA 18840-9254
Main phone: 570-888-6803
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x32009
Tobyhanna VA Clinic

Tobyhanna Army Depot, Building 220
Tobyhanna, PA 18466-5000
Main phone: 570-615-8341
Wayne County VA Clinic

600 Maple Avenue, Wayne Memorial Health Systems Complex, Suite 2
Honesdale, PA 18431-1439
Main phone: 570-251-6543
Williamsport VA Clinic

1705 Warren Avenue, Werner Building, Suite 304
Williamsport, PA 17701-2665
Main phone: 570-322-4791
Mental health clinic: 570-824-3521 x32236
