Operating status

VA Wilkes-Barre health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Allentown VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Columbia County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Northampton County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Sayre VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Tobyhanna VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Wayne County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Williamsport VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

To reach the hotline:

24-hour nurse: 800-935-8387

Change your appointment: 800-935-8387

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 800-935-8387

Pharmacy refill: 800-935-8387

Staff locator: 800-935-8387

Telephone care: 800-935-8387