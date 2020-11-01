Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.
To reach the hotline:
24-hour nurse: 800-935-8387
Change your appointment: 800-935-8387
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 800-935-8387
Pharmacy refill: 800-935-8387
Staff locator: 800-935-8387
Telephone care: 800-935-8387