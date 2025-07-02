Dr. Weiner was born and raised in California, attended the University of California, Berkeley (undergraduate) and his medical degree from Tulane University.

He graduated with honors at Berkeley and was then elected to the AOA Honor Medical Society during medical school. He then spent the next seven years at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center completing both his neurosurgical residency and fellowship training in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery.

Dr. Weiner is well published in the neurosurgical literature with over 55 peer reviewed published manuscripts.

He also specializes and has a robust practice in the surgical management of patients with cranial nerve disorders, such as trigeminal neuralgia and hemifacial spasm, as well as degenerative spine and peripheral nerve pathology.

Dr. Weiner offers minimally invasive approaches to the cervical and lumbar spine to relieve nerve and spinal cord impingement and correct degenerative spinal deformities.

He then decided to relocate to Northeast PA in 2018 where his wife’s family has resided for 6 generations to provide a type of care that has never existed in the region. He is the Associate Neurosurgery Residency and Cerebrovascular Fellowship Program Director at Geisinger Medical Center and helped build and run the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in North East Pennsylvania.

Dr. Weiner spent two years at the VAMC Pittsburgh providing care for Veterans and made it a priority to provide the same care for Veterans in NEPA, while serving as the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Neurosurgical Section Chief.

