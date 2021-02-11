Mirza z. Ali

Dr. Ali has served as Chief of Staff at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center since May 11, 2008. He began his VA career in July 1994 as a staff physician at the VA Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. He transferred to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in October 1994 as Chief of Infectious Diseases where he has remained except for one year, 1997, which he spent at the VAMC in Houston, Texas. Dr. Ali has been in various leadership roles that led to positions as Chief of Infectious Disease, Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program, Associate Chief of Staff for Research, and finally Acting Chief of Staff.

Dr. Ali is active in numerous professional organizations and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a Board Certified Internist and Infectious Disease Physician providing clinical care to Veterans. He is a member of the VA Society of Infectious Diseases, and the American College of Physicians. Dr. Ali has been extensively recognized for his participation in teaching medical students and residents and is the recipient of Best Teacher awards. He has published in infectious disease journals and presented at national meetings of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Ali has also been an invited speaker at national meetings such as Vista E-Health University. He graduated from the Healthcare Leadership Institute in February 2007 and was instrumental in developing a Research Program at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. He also attended the "115th Interagency Institute for Federal Health Care Executives" in March 2009.

Dr. Ali was born in Hyderabad, India, and received his Medical Degree from Osmania University. He trained in Internal Medicine at Wayne State University in Michigan and Infectious Disease at the University of California, in Los Angeles.