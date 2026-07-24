Doing business with us
Doing business with VA Wikes-Barre Healthcare System. If you are a vendor or contractor, contact our human resources office for access instructions and with help being directed to the correct department and point of contact.
If you’re a vendor or contractor interested in doing business with Wilkes-Barre VA Healthcare, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.
To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.