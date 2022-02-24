NOTICE OF PRIVACY PRACTICES
THIS NOTICE DESCRIBES HOW MEDICAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOU MAY BE USED OR DISCLOSED AND HOW YOU CAN GET ACCESS TO YOUR INFORMATION. PLEASE REVIEW IT CAREFULLY
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call us at 1-877-928-2621 (press 3) before visiting us. For other concerns, you may be able to access VA care from home by phone or using VA virtual care options
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.
THIS NOTICE DESCRIBES HOW MEDICAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOU MAY BE USED OR DISCLOSED AND HOW YOU CAN GET ACCESS TO YOUR INFORMATION. PLEASE REVIEW IT CAREFULLY