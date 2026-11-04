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Pharmacy residency curriculum

Pharmacy residency curriculum at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Pharmacy residency curriculum

Core learning experiences:

  • Pharmacy Patient Aligned Care Team  (PACT) clinic (8 weeks)
  • Anticoagulation (5 weeks)
  • Internal medicine (6 weeks)
  • Mental health (6 weeks)
  • Practice management (3 weeks)
  • Drug information (4 weeks)
  • Geriatrics (Longitudinal)
  • Pharmacy staffing (Longitudinal)

Electives:

  • Antimicrobial stewardship (5 weeks)
  • Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC)     (5 weeks)
  • Pain management (5 weeks)
  • Oncology (5 weeks)
  • Diabetes clinic (5 weeks)
  • Academic detailing (5 weeks)
  • Pharmacy informatics/pharmacoeconomics (5 weeks)
  • Teaching certificate in affiliation with Wilkes University (Longitudinal)

Other Activities:

  • Residency project
  • Precept APPE students
  • Non-formulary drug reviews
  • Adverse drug  reporting system
  • Pharmacy newsletters
  • Medication use evaluation (MUE)
  • Criteria for drug use
  • Medical grand rounds
  • Nursing in-service
  • Journal club & case presentations
  • Topic discussions

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