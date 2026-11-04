Pharmacy residency curriculum
Pharmacy residency curriculum at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Pharmacy residency curriculum
Core learning experiences:
- Pharmacy Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic (8 weeks)
- Anticoagulation (5 weeks)
- Internal medicine (6 weeks)
- Mental health (6 weeks)
- Practice management (3 weeks)
- Drug information (4 weeks)
- Geriatrics (Longitudinal)
- Pharmacy staffing (Longitudinal)
Electives:
- Antimicrobial stewardship (5 weeks)
- Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) (5 weeks)
- Pain management (5 weeks)
- Oncology (5 weeks)
- Diabetes clinic (5 weeks)
- Academic detailing (5 weeks)
- Pharmacy informatics/pharmacoeconomics (5 weeks)
- Teaching certificate in affiliation with Wilkes University (Longitudinal)
Other Activities:
- Residency project
- Precept APPE students
- Non-formulary drug reviews
- Adverse drug reporting system
- Pharmacy newsletters
- Medication use evaluation (MUE)
- Criteria for drug use
- Medical grand rounds
- Nursing in-service
- Journal club & case presentations
- Topic discussions