Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program
Purpose: PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Residency Program Code: 129513
Application deadline: January 2nd
Number of positions: 4
Start date: July 1st
Estimated Stipend: $49,686
Benefits: 13 days of annual leave, 13 days of sick leave, and affordable health insurance
Contact:
Tarannum Mansuri, PharmD, BCACP
Associate Chief of Pharmacy
Pharmacy Residency Director
Email: Tarannum.Mansuri@va.gov
Phone:
Pharmacy Residency Materials:
Eligibility Requirements
- US citizenship by birth or naturalization
- Graduation from ACPE accredited School of Pharmacy
- Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in any state of the United States
- Residents encouraged to be licensed by September 1st
- License transfer to PA is not necessary
Application Package submitted via PhORCAS
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent that answers below questions
- What are your areas of clinical interest?
- What are your 5-year career goals?
- Why Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center?
- Three letters of recommendation (Must include at least one letter from clinical preceptor/ faculty)
- Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school
- Official copy candidate’s class rank if applying from pass/fail school