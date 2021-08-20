Pharmacy Residency Application Process

The Wilkes-Barre VAMC follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The Program Code is 129513. To apply for the Wilkes-Barre VAMC Pharmacy Practice Residency, please submit your application package containing a curriculum vitae (CV), letter of intent, official copy of your pharmacy school transcript, and three letters of recommendation to the Residency Program Director. If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline, the applicant will not be considered for an interview. The application deadline is January 1st of the residency year.

Eligibility Requirements

The degree program must have been approved by The American Council on Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) or prior to the establishment of ACPE, have been a member of the American Association of the Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).

Participation in the ASHP matching program

Participation PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service)

Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in any state of the United States

Resident must obtain Pharmacist License and Authorization to Administer Injectables before August 1st.

Application Package submitted via PhORCAS

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Three letters of recommendation

Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school

Official copy candidate’s class rank if applying from pass/fail school

Deadlines

All application paperwork must be received by January 1st of the residency year.

Licensure

Each resident must be licensed as a pharmacist in any state by August 1st of the residency year. Resident must obtain Authorization to Administer Injectable's. Resident's appointments are contingent upon this licensure.

U.S. Citizenship

It is a federal requirement that all employees of the VA must be a US citizen either by birth or naturalization.

Tarannum Mansuri, PharmD., BCACP, Residency Program Director, Associate Chief of Pharmacy

Phone: 570-824-3521 x24814

Shana Lettieri, Pharm D., BCACP, Residency Program Coordinator

Phone: 570-824-3521 X24352

Donna Tigue, RPh Chief of Pharmacy

Phone: 570-824-3521 x27465