Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. Our volunteers make our patients’ experience at Wilkes-Barre health care more enjoyable. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many fulfilling volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, call or visit us at the Wilkes-Barre health care’s Volunteer Services office.
Phone: 877-928-2621, ext. 7237 or 570-821-7237
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Whatever your interests, Wilkes-Barre health care has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects that we need help with from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.
Patient care
- Adult day health care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.
- Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients select and complete menus, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.
- Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.
- One-on-one visitation: Be a compassionate companion on call with our No Veteran Dies Alone program, or visit with our patients while they recover.
- Pet visitation: Bring your therapy dog to visit with Veterans.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.
- Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and give information to families.
- Volunteer clothing room attendant: Hand out men’s and women’s clothing.
Administrative
- Blood bank: Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Pharmacy: Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.
- Radiology: Run errands, escort patients, and file X-rays.
- Transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, car insurance, and physical exam.
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 18 years old, volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
- Serve coffee
- Direct and escort patients within VA facilities
- Help in clinics
- Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Summer youth certificate for 80 hours (or more) of service
- Free VA summer youth volunteer polo shirt
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Free parking
- Invitation to join special programs throughout the summer
How to join us
If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or you know students who might be interested, contact our Voluntary Services office.
Phone: 877-928-2621, ext. 7237 or 570-821-7237
Make a difference in the lives of our Veterans through floor visits or sponsoring special programs at our community living center. Here’s your chance to join in the fun, friendships, and laughter by sponsoring one of our programs.
- Bingo: Provide volunteers to run bingo games. Please bring prizes purchased from our Canteen.
- Catered lunch: Provide and serve a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit.
- Community activity: Connect Veterans with the community by buying gift cards or donating admission fees to movies, musicals, bowling, and sports games.
- Craft or hobby: Lead craft projects such as painting and woodworking. Your group will bring the supplies and lead Veterans in the project.
- Fourth of July cookout: Help our Veterans celebrate Independence Day. Your group will provide, cook, and serve a meal.
- Social: Provide decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
Extra help needed
We always need people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make an online donation
If you'd like to donate to Wilkes-Barre health care, please send a check (payable to "VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System") to the following address:
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service Office (01/10)
1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Note: We don’t accept donations of VHS tapes, used clothing, bar soap, wheelchair bags, bootleg DVDs, hotel toiletries, medical equipment or supplies, bibs, lap robes, lap quilts, small blankets, or mouthwash.
We appreciate the following items:
Personal care
- Body-care products: lotion, liquid soap, deodorant, and shaving cream or gel
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, and denture adhesive
- Disposable brand-name twin razors
- Earplugs
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Reading glasses
- Thermometers
- Tissues
Clothing (new only)
- Gloves
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts
- Jeans and pants
- Long-sleeve shirts
- Shower shoes, flip-flops
- Sneakers and shoes
- Socks
- Suspenders and belts
- Sweatpants
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts
- Underwear, all men’s and women’s sizes
- Winter coats
Assorted items
- Books
- Chess and checkers sets
- Disposable cups, napkins, plates, forks, and spoons
- Fleece blankets (twin size)
- Gift cards for gas and groceries ($10 to $25 each card)
- Magazines, 6 months or newer
- Markers for art projects
- Personal-size bedside fan (not floor models)
- Puzzle books, unused
- Reading glasses (1.25 and higher) and eyeglass repair kits
- Wheelchair cup holders
VA supportive housing needs
All-purpose cleaner
Baking sheets
Bath towel sets
Bedbug mattress covers (queen)
Blankets (twin or queen)
Brooms with dustpans
Buckets
Clocks
Clock radios
Countertop microwaves
Crock-Pots
Dish or laundry soap
Dishes and silverware sets for 4 people
First-aid kits (small)
Flashlights
Frying pans
Kitchen utensil sets
Lysol spray
Mattresses
Measuring cups, spatulas, and mixing bowls
Paper towel
Pillows
Potholders
Pots with lids
Sheet sets (twin or queen)
Small or medium coffee makers (no Keurig)
Swiffer cleaning products
Toilet brushes
Toilet paper
Vacuum cleaners
Simply choose a fund below, write the General Post Fund (GPF) number in the memo section on your check, and we’ll do the rest. If you don’t designate a special fund, your money will go to our General Use fund (8080). Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
- Allentown Outpatient Clinic, 8010
- Canteen Books, 8040
- Caregivers of Veterans, 8532
- Community Living Center, 8110
- General Use, 8080
- Home-Based Primary Care, 8525
- Homeless Veterans, 8460
- Memorabilia Gallery, 8526
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM), 8070
- National Rehab Events, 8220
- Northampton Clinic, 8190
- Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND) Veterans, 8191
- Palliative Care Unit/Hospice, 8090
- Recreation Therapy, 8130
- Sayre Outpatient Clinic, 8160
- Scranton Vet Center, 8140
- Social Services Emergency, 8150
- Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRTP), 8131
- Visually Impaired Veterans, 8528
- Williamsport Vet Center, 8513
- Women Veterans, 8519
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a drop-off time, please contact our Voluntary Service office:
Lisa Urban
Voluntary Service Coordinator
Lisa.Urban2@va.gov
Phone: 877-928-2621, ext. 7237 or 570-821-7237
In person:
VA Wilkes-Barre Medical Center
Voluntary Service Program
First Floor, North
1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711