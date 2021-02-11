Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, Wilkes-Barre health care has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects that we need help with from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.

While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.

Patient care

Adult day health care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities. Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.

Prepare and serve refreshments. Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.

Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs. Food and nutrition: Help patients select and complete menus, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.

Help patients select and complete menus, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times. Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk. Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.

Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks. Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.

Visit with patients and run errands. Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.

Help the nursing staff with patient care. One-on-one visitation: Be a compassionate companion on call with our No Veteran Dies Alone program, or visit with our patients while they recover.

Be a compassionate companion on call with our No Veteran Dies Alone program, or visit with our patients while they recover. Pet visitation: Bring your therapy dog to visit with Veterans.

Bring your therapy dog to visit with Veterans. Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities. Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.

Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments. Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and give information to families.

Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and give information to families. Volunteer clothing room attendant: Hand out men’s and women’s clothing.

Administrative