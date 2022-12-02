The Comfort Project
The Comfort Project assists Women Veterans diagnosed with cancer maintain their emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being throughout their treatment, increasing quality of life and chances of survival. Our goal is to provide these Women Veterans with a comfort kit containing items such as: body lotion, small notebook, pen, hand sanitizer, tissues, water bottle/mug, fuzzy socks, leisure materials (word find, sudoku, crossword), and a greeting card with a handwritten positive message.