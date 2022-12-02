The Welcome Kit Project
The Welcome Kit Project provides Veterans enrolled in Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) with a kit containing independent tools and resources that can be used while on their road through recovery into living a sober life. Each kit contains items such as adult coloring books, colored pencils, gel markers, pens, highlighters, stress balls, notebooks, leisure materials (sudoku, crosswords, word finds), individual snacks (chips, pretzels, cookies), hard candy, and gum.