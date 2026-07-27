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VA Wilmington health care

At the VA Wilmington Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805-4917

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Wilmington VA Medical Center

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Stories

On October 25, the Wilmington VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting for its new radiology suite at the Kent County VA Clinic, located at Blue Hen Mall Plaza at 655 South Bay Rd, Suite 3C, in Dover, Delaware.

Dover VA Clinic radiology suite.

For the past year, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Thomas Morelli has been traveling all over the country as an ordained minister to visit different religious sites and for his own recreational purposes.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Thomas Morelli stands in front of the Wilmington VA Medical Center on October 11, 2024.

Events

When

Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

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