VA Wilmington health care
At the VA Wilmington Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
Wilmington VA Medical Center
Manage your health online
In the spotlight at VA Wilmington health care
Stories
Veteran Gets Medical Advice with VA Health Chat
Through VA Health Chat, Veterans may chat online with Clinical Contact Center staff members to ask nonurgent health questions, schedule appointments, ask about prescriptions and more.
Events
VA Outreach Live - New Jersey
VA Outreach Live - New Jersey
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST