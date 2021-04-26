About us
At the VA Wilmington Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of you and your family every day.
About the VA Wilmington Healthcare System
The Wilmington Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Delaware and southern New Jersey: the Wilmington VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services each Wilmington health care location offers, visit the Wilmington health care page.
Wilmington health care, the only VA health care system in Delaware, is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Learn more about VISN 4.
Research and development
The Wilmington health care research program is a vital part of VA research at the regional and national levels. We work on a variety of clinical and health service projects with key research partners, like:
- University of Delaware
- Delaware Idea Network for Biomedical Research Excellence
- Coatesville VA Medical Center
- Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center (Philadelphia)
These research projects have direct, positive effects on patient health care.
Teaching and learning
More than 200 medical residents get part of their training at the Wilmington VA Medical Center every year. We’re proud of our affiliations with top medical schools that support the educational mission of VA, like:
- Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)
- University of Maryland
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine (New Jersey)
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
Through these affiliations, we support residencies and other medical training programs in family medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, geriatrics, ocular (eye) disease, pain management, nursing, dental technology, dietetics (nutrition), social work, and pharmacy.
Fast facts
- In 2018, we served 31,277 Veterans in our 6-county service area, including 2,497 women Veterans.
- We had 1,021 full-time employees; about 23% are Veterans.
- Our annual operating budget is about $200 million.
- In 2018, we had 338,184 outpatient visits, 8,732 emergency room visits, and 967 hospital admissions.
Accreditation
The VA Wilmington Medical Center is fully accredited as a cancer center. Our facilities and programs have also received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Accreditation Council on Optometric Education