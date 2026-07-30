About the VA Wilmington Healthcare System

The Wilmington Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Delaware and southern New Jersey: the Wilmington VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center. To learn more about the services each Wilmington health care location offers, visit the Wilmington health care page.

Wilmington health care, the only VA health care system in Delaware, is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 (VISN 1).

Teaching and learning

More than 200 medical residents get part of their training at the Wilmington VA Medical Center every year. We’re proud of our affiliations with top medical schools that support the educational mission of VA, like:

Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)

University of Maryland

Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine (New Jersey)

Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University

Through these affiliations, we support residencies and other medical training programs in family medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, geriatrics, ocular (eye) disease, pain management, nursing, dental technology, dietetics (nutrition), social work, and pharmacy.

Accreditation

The VA Wilmington Medical Center is fully accredited as a cancer center. Our facilities and programs have also received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission - TJC accreditation is nationally recognized as a symbol of quality and is considered one of VHA’s major external quality reviews. Maintaining healthcare accreditation for all VHA facilities is consistent with one of VHA’s goals to “Provide Excellence in Healthcare Value.” TJC accreditation confers recognition that healthcare organizations meet certain standard of quality and safety and confers deemed compliance with health care quality. Hospital Behavior Health Home Care

Commission on Accredited of Rehabilitation Facilities - CARF serves as the preeminent standards-setting and accrediting body for rehabilitation programs and services. This independent, not-for-profit commission promotes and advocates for the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services delivered to people with disabilities and others in need of rehabilitation services. HUDVASH Grant Perdiem Homeless Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services



Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

If you need access to an Annual Report or newsletter prior to 2020, please e-mail us.