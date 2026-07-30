About us
At the VA Wilmington Medical Center, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of you and your family every day.
About the VA Wilmington Healthcare System
The Wilmington Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Delaware and southern New Jersey: the Wilmington VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center. To learn more about the services each Wilmington health care location offers, visit the Wilmington health care page.
Wilmington health care, the only VA health care system in Delaware, is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 (VISN 1).
Teaching and learning
More than 200 medical residents get part of their training at the Wilmington VA Medical Center every year. We’re proud of our affiliations with top medical schools that support the educational mission of VA, like:
- Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)
- University of Maryland
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine (New Jersey)
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
Through these affiliations, we support residencies and other medical training programs in family medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, geriatrics, ocular (eye) disease, pain management, nursing, dental technology, dietetics (nutrition), social work, and pharmacy.
Accreditation
The VA Wilmington Medical Center is fully accredited as a cancer center. Our facilities and programs have also received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission - TJC accreditation is nationally recognized as a symbol of quality and is considered one of VHA’s major external quality reviews. Maintaining healthcare accreditation for all VHA facilities is consistent with one of VHA’s goals to “Provide Excellence in Healthcare Value.” TJC accreditation confers recognition that healthcare organizations meet certain standard of quality and safety and confers deemed compliance with health care quality.
- Hospital
- Behavior Health
- Home Care
- Commission on Accredited of Rehabilitation Facilities - CARF serves as the preeminent standards-setting and accrediting body for rehabilitation programs and services. This independent, not-for-profit commission promotes and advocates for the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services delivered to people with disabilities and others in need of rehabilitation services.
- HUDVASH
- Grant Perdiem
- Homeless
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
If you need access to an Annual Report or newsletter prior to 2020, please e-mail us.
Newsletters | Town Halls
2026 July Veteran Newsletter: Stay Up-To-Date
2026 June Veteran Newsletter: Celebrating 80 Years of Serving Veterans
2026 May Veteran Newsletter: Claims Clinic May 7 in New Castle DE
2026 April Veteran Newsletter: See what's happening at the VA!
2026 February Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Clinics closed on Feb23, Medical Center normal hours
2026 January Veteran Newsletter: See what's happening at the VA!
Veteran Newsletter Archive
2025 January Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: Login Changes for MyHealtheVet
2024 December Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: What's New at the VA (govdelivery.com)
2024 November Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: Radiology Suite Open at Dover, DE VA Clinic (govdelivery.com)
2024 October Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: VA Recognized (govdelivery.com)
2024 September Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: VA Health Care Outperforms Non-VA Care (govdelivery.com)
2024 August Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter Prepare for VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes (govdelivery.com)
2024 July Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Newsletter: Veteran Resource Fair July 22 (govdelivery.com)
2024 June Veteran Newsletter: Wilmington VA Updates: Dialysis Suite Expansion (govdelivery.com)
2024 May Veteran Newsletter: May Veteran Newsletter (govdelivery.com)
2024 April Veteran Newsletter: Finding Your Path to Healing from MST (govdelivery.com)
2022 November Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, November 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)
2022 October Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, October 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)
2022 September Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, September 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)
2022 August Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, August 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)
2022 July Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, July 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)
2022 June Veteran Newsletter: Important Veteran Newsletter, June 2022 Edition (govdelivery.com)