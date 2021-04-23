Mission and vision
To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans.
Our vision
Our shared vision is to partner with Veterans and their families to optimize their health and quality of life through integrated, innovative, and compassionate care.
Who we serve
We offer comprehensive services ranging from preventive screenings to long-term care. Wilmington VAMC proudly serves Veterans in multiple locations for convenient access to the services we provide. In addition to the Medical Center, Community Based Outpatient Clinics are located throughout Delaware and Southern New Jersey.
Our Goals to You
- Putting Veterans first by providing quality care every day in every service.
- Ensuring our employees have a good place to work.
- Developing and sustaining a culture of safety, quality, and excellence. (Do no harm)
- Walk the talk in a respectful and collaborative manner.
- Leadership focused on creating a culture that is passionate about innovation and continuous learning