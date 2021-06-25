Wilmington VA Medical Center is committed to ensuring that all Veterans and employees will be treated fairly and with dignity. We are an organization of diverse individuals who serve a diverse population of Veterans and families, and it is paramount to our mission that we promote and embrace diversity and inclusion for all Veterans and employees of this Medical Center and our CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey – every day and in every service.

We recognize and acknowledge discrimination can lead to disparities in health care, and as part of the largest health care organization in the country, we pride ourselves as an institution dedicated to eliminating harassment and discrimination while fostering an environment where Veterans know they are receiving world-class health care regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age; and employees can address and report issues without fear of retribution.

Our journey to becoming a High Reliability Organization is constantly examining our institutions to assure we are continuously working toward eliminating inequality, bias and disparities while promoting a culture of safety and continuous learning.

Discrimination and inequality have no place at Wilmington VA Medical Center, and every member of our organization plays a critical role in the fight against injustice and the pursuit of equality for all.