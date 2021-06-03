Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Wilmington Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Wilmington health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Wilmington health care.
Mailing address
Wilmington VA Medical Center
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805
Main phone numbers
Local: 302-994-2511
Toll-free: 800-461-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY)services: dial 711.
Anticoagulation Management & Education
800-461-8262 Ext. 3601
Audiology
800-461-8262 Ext. 5252
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cancer Care Coordinator
800-461-8262 Ext. 4702
Care Giver Support Program
800-461-8262 Ext. 4764
Care in the Community (Non-VA Care)
Chaplain Services
800-461-8262 Ext. 5433 | 4592
Dental Service
800-461-8262 Ext. 5283
Diabetes Education and Management
800-461-8262 Ext. 4630
Emergency Room
800-461-8262 Ext. 5209
Environment Health Registry for Veterans
800-461-8262 Ext. 4190
Eye Clinic
800-461-8262 Ext. 4665
Geriatrics and Extended Care
800-461-8262 Ext. 4679
Home-Based Primary Care
800-461-8262 Ext. 4434
Medical Foster Home Program
800-461-8262 Ext. 4972
Mental Health
800-461-8262 Ext. 4805
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
800-461-8262 Ext. 2451
MyHealtheVet
800-461-8262 Ext. 5849
National Veterans Crisis Line
Phone, Online Chat, or Text
800-273-8255 Ext. Press 1
Non-VA Care (Care in the Community)
Nutrition and Food Services
800-461-8262 Ext. 7778
Oncology
800-461-8262 Ext. 4270
Outreach
Pharmacy - Prescription Refills
Automated Refill Line
Police (VA)
Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service
800-461-8262 Ext. 5343
Public Affairs
800-461-8262 Ext. 5389
Smoking Cessation Services
800-461-8262 Ext. 4662
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
800-461-8262 Ext. 4805
Telehealth
800-461-8262 Ext. 5928
Transplant Coordination
800-461-8262 Ext. 4814
Traveling Veteran Program
800-461-8262 Ext. 4488 or 7859
Weight Management Program (MOVE!)
800-461-8262 Ext. 5595
Women's Health
800-461-8262 Ext. 7600
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Wilmington Health System.
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 5389
Email: pao.wilmington@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-461-8262 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Wilmington
Fax: 1-844-531-7818
Mail:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claim Intake Center
P.O. Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
For questions about your request to VA Wilmington
Phone: 302-994-2511 or 800-461-8262
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Wilmington.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email pao.wilmington@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018