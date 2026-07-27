Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Wilmington Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

RN clinical contact center

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Wilmington health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Wilmington health care.

Mailing address

Wilmington VA Medical Center
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805

Main phone numbers

Local: 302-994-2511
Toll-free: 800-461-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY)services: dial 711.

A-F

Anticoagulation management and education

800-461-8262 ext. 33601

Audiology

800-461-8262 ext.35152

COVID-19 vaccines

302-994-2511 ext. 35200

Cancer care coordinator

800-461-8262 ext. 34702

Caregiver support program

800-461-8262 ext. 34764

Care in the community (non-VA care)

302-994-2511 ext. 37576  

Chaplain Services

800-461-8262 ext. 35433 | 34592

Dental service

800-461-8262 ext. 35283

Diabetes education and management

800-461-8262 ext. 34630

Emergency room

800-461-8262  ext. 35209

Environment health registry for Veterans

800-461-8262  ext. 34190

Eye clinic

800-461-8262  ext. 34665

Geriatrics and extended Care

800-461-8262 ext. 34950

G - M

Home-based primary care

800-461-8262  ext. 34434

Medical foster home program

800-461-8262 ext. 34972

Mental health

800-461-8262 ext. 34311

Military sexual trauma (MST)

800-461-8262 ext. 32451

MyHealtheVet

800-461-8262  ext. 35849

N - Z

National Veterans Crisis Line

Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.

 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ 

 • Text to 838255

Non-VA care (care in the community)

Nutrition and food services

 ext. 37778

Oncology

 ext. 34270

Outreach 

Patient advocates

Pharmacy - prescription refills

automated refill line

Police (VA)

Prosthetics & sensory aids service

Public affairs

 ext. 35389

Smoking cessation services

Suicide prevention coordinator

Telehealth

800-461-8262 ext. 35928

Transplant coordination

800-461-8262  ext. 34814

Travel Reimbursement

800-461-8262 ext. 34797 

Traveling Veteran program

800-461-8262 ext. 34797 or 34062

Weight Management Program (MOVE!)

800-461-8262  ext. 31810

Women's health

800-461-8262 ext. 34846

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Wilmington Health System.

Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 35389
Email: pao.wilmington@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-461-8262 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Wilmington

Fax: 1-
Mail:
Department of Veterans Affairs 
Claim Intake Center 
P.O. Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444

For questions about your request to VA Wilmington

Phone: 302-994-2511 or 800-461-8262

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email pao.wilmington@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

National 24-hour VA Hotlines

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

 • Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.

 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ 

 • Text to 838255

Homeless Hotline:

24-hour Services at Medical Center

VA Police Dispatch:

Emergency Department Triage:  Ext. 35209

Emergency Department Front Desk:  Ext. 35219

Emergency Department Front Desk:

Nurse call center/triage line: 1- or 1- (For use after 4:30 p.m., weekends and holidays)

Hospital based Resources

Monday - Friday  8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Suicide Prevention Coordinators

New Castle County: Joni Newby, LCSW

Kent & Sussex County: April Filiaggi, LCSW

New Jersey: Lauren Ruef, LCSW

Veteran Justice Outreach

New Castle, DE, Salem, NJ: John Walter, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 302-379-2085

New Jersey & Delaware: Barbara Gibbons, LCSW, VJO/HCRV Specialist, 302-287-1286

Kent & Sussex Counties, DE: David Parsons, LCSW-C, VJO Specialist, 302-274-8156

Atlantic, Cumberland & Cape May Counties, NJ: J. Jake Sanders, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 302-518-3729

Kenneth Bodine, VJP Peer Support Specialist: 

Homeless Outreach

 Darin Bishop, LCSW, HCHV Outreach Coordinator, New Castle County, Delaware,  (Available during regular business hours)

Lisa Lincoln LCSW, HCHV Coordinator, Southern Delaware,  (Available during regular business hours)

Ariadne Devizio, LCSW, HCHV Coordinator, New Jersey,  (Available during regular business hours)

Women’s’ Health Clinic

- ask to be connected to Women’s Health

Community Based Outpatient Clinics

Monday – Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Kent County, Dover, DE:

Sussex County, Georgetown, DE:

Cumberland County, Vineland, NJ:

Atlantic County Northfield, NJ:

Cape May County Cape May, NJ:

Patient Advocates

Privacy and FOIA Officer

Doug Pollock, or vhawimprivacy@va.gov

Regional Office Information

Regional Office, Appointment Scheduling:  ext. 34845

Regional Office, General Inquiries & Status Updates, contact the VA National Call Center: 1-

Cemetery Information

Apply for and manage the VA benefits and services you’ve earned as a Veteran, Servicemember, or family member—like health care, disability, education, and more.  www.cem.va.gov

Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery - New Castle County

Jacqueline Haiman-Carter, Cemetery Manager Phone:   FAX:

Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Sussex County

Gregory Bee, Cemetery Administrator Phone: FAX:

Last updated: 