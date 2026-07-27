Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Wilmington Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Wilmington health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Wilmington health care.
Mailing address
Wilmington VA Medical Center
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805
Main phone numbers
Local: 302-994-2511
Toll-free: 800-461-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY)services: dial 711.
A-F
Anticoagulation management and education
800-461-8262 ext. 33601
Audiology
800-461-8262 ext.35152
COVID-19 vaccines
302-994-2511 ext. 35200
Cancer care coordinator
800-461-8262 ext. 34702
Caregiver support program
800-461-8262 ext. 34764
Care in the community (non-VA care)
302-994-2511 ext. 37576
Chaplain Services
800-461-8262 ext. 35433 | 34592
Dental service
800-461-8262 ext. 35283
Diabetes education and management
800-461-8262 ext. 34630
Emergency room
800-461-8262 ext. 35209
Environment health registry for Veterans
800-461-8262 ext. 34190
Eye clinic
800-461-8262 ext. 34665
Geriatrics and extended Care
800-461-8262 ext. 34950
G - M
Home-based primary care
800-461-8262 ext. 34434
Medical foster home program
800-461-8262 ext. 34972
Mental health
800-461-8262 ext. 34311
Military sexual trauma (MST)
800-461-8262 ext. 32451
MyHealtheVet
800-461-8262 ext. 35849
N - Z
National Veterans Crisis Line
Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text to 838255
Non-VA care (care in the community)
Nutrition and food services
Oncology
Outreach
Patient advocates
Pharmacy - prescription refills
automated refill line
Police (VA)
Prosthetics & sensory aids service
Public affairs
Smoking cessation services
Suicide prevention coordinator
Telehealth
800-461-8262 ext. 35928
Transplant coordination
800-461-8262 ext. 34814
Travel Reimbursement
800-461-8262 ext. 34797
Traveling Veteran program
800-461-8262 ext. 34797 or 34062
Weight Management Program (MOVE!)
800-461-8262 ext. 31810
Women's health
800-461-8262 ext. 34846
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Wilmington Health System.
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 35389
Email: pao.wilmington@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-461-8262 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Wilmington
Fax: 1-
Mail:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claim Intake Center
P.O. Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
For questions about your request to VA Wilmington
Phone: 302-994-2511 or 800-461-8262
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email pao.wilmington@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
National 24-hour VA Hotlines
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
• Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text to 838255
Homeless Hotline:
24-hour Services at Medical Center
VA Police Dispatch:
Emergency Department Triage:
Emergency Department Front Desk:
Emergency Department Front Desk:
Nurse call center/triage line: 1-
Hospital based Resources
Monday - Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Suicide Prevention Coordinators
New Castle County: Joni Newby, LCSW
Kent & Sussex County: April Filiaggi, LCSW
New Jersey: Lauren Ruef, LCSW
Veteran Justice Outreach
New Castle, DE, Salem, NJ: John Walter, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 302-379-2085
New Jersey & Delaware: Barbara Gibbons, LCSW, VJO/HCRV Specialist, 302-287-1286
Kent & Sussex Counties, DE: David Parsons, LCSW-C, VJO Specialist, 302-274-8156
Atlantic, Cumberland & Cape May Counties, NJ: J. Jake Sanders, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 302-518-3729
Kenneth Bodine, VJP Peer Support Specialist:
Homeless Outreach
Darin Bishop, LCSW, HCHV Outreach Coordinator, New Castle County, Delaware,
Lisa Lincoln LCSW, HCHV Coordinator, Southern Delaware,
Ariadne Devizio, LCSW, HCHV Coordinator, New Jersey,
Women’s’ Health Clinic
Community Based Outpatient Clinics
Monday – Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Kent County, Dover, DE:
Sussex County, Georgetown, DE:
Cumberland County, Vineland, NJ:
Atlantic County Northfield, NJ:
Cape May County Cape May, NJ:
Patient Advocates
Privacy and FOIA Officer
Doug Pollock,
Regional Office Information
Regional Office, Appointment Scheduling:
Regional Office, General Inquiries & Status Updates, contact the VA National Call Center: 1-
Cemetery Information
Apply for and manage the VA benefits and services you’ve earned as a Veteran, Servicemember, or family member—like health care, disability, education, and more. www.cem.va.gov
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery - New Castle County
Jacqueline Haiman-Carter, Cemetery Manager Phone:
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Sussex County
Gregory Bee, Cemetery Administrator Phone: