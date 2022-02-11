Women Veterans Virtual Health Care Summit
- When
-
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington , DE
- Cost
- Free
Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to hold a virtual event to educate women Veterans and community partners on the unique health care needs of female Veterans and resources available to them at Wilmington VAMC and CBOCs.
Female Veterans:
- Are the fastest growing Veteran population
- Make up 11% of the Veteran population and over 12.3% of OEF/OIF Veterans.
Utilizing Wilmington VAMC Women's Whole Health, Military Sexual Trauma and Reproductive Needs staff as key note speakers for this virtual event will promote our services at the Wilmington VAMC and allow female Veterans to connect to our women's health, MST and reproductive staff directly.
Outcome:
- Female Veterans understand what VA health care services are available to them at the VA and through relationships with community partners/ outside health care organizations in rural areas.
- Increase in female Veterans utilizing unique VA health care resources to include (CWV, MST, mental health, reproductive, etc.) resources.
- Increase in female Veteran enrollments.
- Community partners and outside health care providers share our information with their female Veteran clients/ patients.
Join by Phone: Event Number, +1 872-701-0185 , Phone Conference ID: 104 612 533
Click here to join the meeting
POC’s for event:
If you have any questions, please contact us.
- Valerie Harwood, Outreach Specialist, Wilmington VAMC, 302-357-8715, Valerie.Harwood@va.gov
- Susana Cebula, PAO, Wilmington VAMC, 302-633-5389, Susana.Cebula@va.gov