Veterans Business Start Up Workshop
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. EST
- Where
-
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington , DE
- Cost
- Free
Registration
USA Toll Number: 1+872-701-0185
Phone Conference ID: 739 940 197#
Contact Sherri Mullen, Community Employment Coordinator for the Wilmington VA Homeless Programs, at Sherri.Mullen@va.gov or 302-333-9946 for more information.
Topics for seminar:
- Veterans Services
- Boots to Business (B2B)
- Veteran and Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses (NJ)