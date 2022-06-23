 Skip to Content

Delaware 2022 Veterans' Stand Down

When
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

10 Electric Avenue

Dover , DE

Cost
Free

Community and VA Services for ALL Veterans

Housing, Medical, Flu Shots, Behavioral Health, VA Eligibility & Benefits, Hair Cuts, Legal Services, Hot Lunch, Transportation Provided at key pick up locations.

Donations may be sent to the “Delaware Veterans’ Stand Down” at 12385 Sussex Highway, Greenwood, DE 19950

For more information contact: 302-349-4898 or Lbjnavcret@hotmail.com

