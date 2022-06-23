Delaware 2022 Veterans' Stand Down
- When
-
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
10 Electric Avenue
Dover , DE
- Cost
- Free
Community and VA Services for ALL Veterans
Housing, Medical, Flu Shots, Behavioral Health, VA Eligibility & Benefits, Hair Cuts, Legal Services, Hot Lunch, Transportation Provided at key pick up locations.
Donations may be sent to the “Delaware Veterans’ Stand Down” at 12385 Sussex Highway, Greenwood, DE 19950
For more information contact: 302-349-4898 or Lbjnavcret@hotmail.com