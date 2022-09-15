 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT-ACT Town Hall

When:

Thu. Sep 29, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us for leadership updates from the Wilmington VA Medical Center regarding the recent PACT-ACT and how it affects our Veterans. Q & A to follow.

September 29, 2022

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile device; Meeting ID: 229 682 571 152 Passcode: 48yedT; or call in (audio only) +1 872-701-0185, 933411289# Phone Conference ID:933 411 289#

Registration is not required, however you can email PAO.Wilmington@va.gov to receive an electronic invitation.

