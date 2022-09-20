 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Justice Involved Veterans Employment and Resource Fair

When:

Mon. Sep 26, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

New Castle County Courthouse, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center

500 North King Street

Wilmington, , DE

Cost:

Free

Meet employers and learn about Veteran resources at the Justice Involved Veterans Employment and Resource Fair!

  • Hosted by the VA Veterans Justice Outreach and Community Employment Programs in partnership with the Delaware Courts.
  • Visit over a dozen informational tables with some employers conducting on-the-spot interviews.
  • Free transportation will be provided to and from the courthouse from the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

For more information please use the contacts below:

 Sherri Mullen, Community Employment Coordinator (CEC)

302-333-9946

Sherri.Mullen@va.gov 

Cecilia Gonzalez, , Homeless Programs Supervisor

302-333-9946

Cecilia.Gonzalez2@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: