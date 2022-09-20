Justice Involved Veterans Employment and Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Sep 26, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
New Castle County Courthouse, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center
500 North King Street
Wilmington, , DE
Cost:
Free
Meet employers and learn about Veteran resources at the Justice Involved Veterans Employment and Resource Fair!
- Hosted by the VA Veterans Justice Outreach and Community Employment Programs in partnership with the Delaware Courts.
- Visit over a dozen informational tables with some employers conducting on-the-spot interviews.
- Free transportation will be provided to and from the courthouse from the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
For more information please use the contacts below:
Sherri Mullen, Community Employment Coordinator (CEC)
302-333-9946
Cecilia Gonzalez, , Homeless Programs Supervisor
302-333-9946See more events